Amazon Great Indian Sale begins next week with big discounts, offers

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:33 IST

Amazon is back with another sale! The company is hosting the Great Indian Sale on its platform between January 19, 2020, and January 20, 2020. Prime users, on the other hand, will get early access to all the discounts and deals at 12PM on December 18, 2020.

During the course of the sale, Amazon India will be offering massive discounts on the purchase of smartphones, accessories, amazon devices, electronic devices and others to its customers. Apart from offering discounts on the purchase of items, the company will also be offering an instant discount of 10% to SBI Credit cards.

Here are five things that you should know about the upcoming Amazon Great Indian sale:

-- Amazon is offering up to 40% discount on the purchase of smartphones during the upcoming sale season. This is in addition to a 10% instant discount to SBI Credit card holders.

-- Amazon hasn’t revealed the discounted prices of its smartphones yet. However, the company, on its website has revealed that it would be offering Samsung Galaxy M30s, Vivo U20 on discounted prices. In addition to that, the company has revealed that Redmi Note 8 Pro and iPhone XR will be available with interesting offers during the sale season.

-- Amazon is offering up to 45% discount on the purchase of Echo devices. During the sale, it will offer up to Rs 5,000 off on high end smart speakers with built-in smart home hub. The company will also offer a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of Amazon Kindle.

-- Additionally, the company will offer a massive discount on various smart home bundles, which includes -- Echo Input Portable Edition and smart bulb bundle, Echo Flex and smart bulb bundle, Echo and smart bulb bundle, and Echo Show 5 and smart bulb bundle.

-- Apart from that Amazon is also offering up to 60% off on electronics and large appliances respectively.