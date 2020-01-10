Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts, offers on Apple iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

tech

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:50 IST

Amazon is back with the first edition of its “Great Indian Sale” this year. Amazon Great Indian Sale is scheduled to start on January 19 and it will continue till January 22. Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale at 12 noon on January 18.

During this five-day sale, Amazon will offer discounts and offers on products across different categories. Amazon is also offering 10% instant discount for SBI credit card holders. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has teased some offers and deals on its website. We take a look at smartphone deals and offers where users will get up to 40% off.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro which retails at Rs 16,999 will get discounted at the Amazon Great Indian sale. Samsung Galaxy M30s which boasts a 6,000mAh battery will also be discounted at the sale. Vivo U20 which is available at Rs 12,990 will be priced below Rs 10,000 during this sale.

Amazon India has also teased great offers coming to Apple’s iPhone XR. One of the best selling phones last year, iPhone XR has been offered with big discounts and cashback offers. The same is expected on this Amazon sale as well. Smartphones from Nokia, Realme, LG, Oppo, Honor and Huawei will be available with discounts at the upcoming sale.

In addition to smartphones, Amazon will also offer up to 45% off on the Echo range, Fire TV stick and Kindle eReaders. The new Echo Input portable smart speakers and Onida Fire TV edition smart TVs will also get discounts.

