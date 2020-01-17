Amazon Great Indian Sale: Phones under Rs 15,000 that will get price cuts, discounts

tech

Amazon is kicking off its ‘Great Indian Sale’ from January 19 to January 22 wherein it will be offering several smartphones across different price ranges at discounts and offers. The e-commerce firm has already placed the teaser page on its website mentioning which handsets will be made available at what prices. Some accessories will also be a part of the mix. Although the list is massive, for now we will be talking about the smartphones in the ‘budget’ category that will be getting price cuts.

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available at the time of the launch at Rs 11,999, down from the usual price tag of Rs 14,999 during the sale season. The company will also be having its Poco F1 and Redmi Y3 smartphones up for grabs at Rs 14,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively, which is lower than the MRP of Rs 24,999 and Rs 11,999. In addition, you will also get Xiaomi Redmi 7 listed at Rs 7,999, which is again a Rs 3,000 off from its usual retail price.

Samsung fans can get their hands on the Galaxy M40 and the Galaxy M20 at Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,499. It is worth adding that while the Galaxy M40 usually costs Rs 20,490, the Galaxy M20’s discounted price will be for the base model. Some of the other budget smartphones that are listed on the page with price cuts include Vivo U10 at Rs 7,990 (down from Rs 10,990), Realme U1 at Rs 7,999 (down from Rs 12,999), Oppo A9 at Rs 11,990 (down from Rs 16,990), Nokia 6.2 at Rs 12,499 (down from Rs 17,699) and Vivo Y19 at Rs 13,990 (down from rs 15,990).

You can also get the Honor 20i at Rs 10,999, which is lower than the usual price tag of Rs 16,999. Oppo is also having one of the newer handsets, A5 2020 up for grabs at Rs 11,490. This price is for the base model though. The list also includes Oppo A7 at Rs 8,990 (down from Rs 16,990), Huawei P30 Lite at Rs 12,990 (down from 21,990), Huawei Y9 at Rs 11,990 (down from Rs 18,990), Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 at Rs 7,499 (down from Rs 16,990), Coolpad Cool 5 at Rs 6,999 (down from Rs 8,999), Tenor G2 at Rs 8,999 (down from Rs 17,999) and Panasonic Eluga Ray 610 at Rs 6,499 (down from Rs 13,000).

Since this is just the teaser page from Amazon, there might be more smartphones up for grabs at a discounted price during the sale.