Amazon Great Indian Sale: Price cuts, discounts on TVs starting at Rs 9,000

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:05 IST

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale has a slew of electronic devices up on sale. These not just include smartphones, laptops and smart speakers but also large appliances like TVs. Companies like LG, Xiaomi, VU, Micromax and others are offering their TVs at less than usual prices as a part of the limited time deal. So, in case you are planning to buy one, check out the list below.

Xiaomi is selling its Mi LED 4A Pro 43-inch TV at Rs 20,999, which is down by Rs 5,000. The Full HD Android TV supports 60Hz refresh rate along with 20 watt audio output with DTS-HD sound support. The TV runs Patchwall UI based on Android and has a built-in Chromecast as well. It has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports among other connectivity features.

Micromax also has its 32P8361HD TV up for grabs at Rs 8,499. The TV usually costs Rs 8,499, is HD ready and supports 60Hz refresh rate. With 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, the TV has 24 watt audio output. It is not an Android TV though and for those with a super tight budget.

At Rs 16,499, VU is offering its full HD LED TV during the sale. The TV features a 60Hz refresh rate, 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports as well. Since its an Android TV, you get access to all the apps such as Netflix, Amazon prime, Hotstar and more. There’s a 24 watts audio output with DTS Studio sound and Dolby Audio support.

Samsung has its UA49N5300AR up for grabs at Rs 39,999, which is down from the usual price of Rs 76,900. You get a full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate, 40 watts audio output with Dolby Digital Plus and some connectivity ports including 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system.

TCL is also offering its 50-inch 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa at Rs 25,999. The usual price of the TV is Rs 64,990. With support for 60Hz refresh rate, the TV has 3 HDMI ports with 2SUB ports. There’s a 20 watts audio output speaker with DTS-Dolby digital sound. Although it is not an Android TV, it still supports Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and more.

Those willing to shell some more, they can go for the LG 55UM7290PTD TV. The TV features a 4K OLED panel with 50Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 20 watts audio output and LG’s own AI ThinQ features. Like other smart TVs by LG, this one also runs on WebOS interface.