Amazon Great Indian sale: Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50s and more mid-range phones with discounts

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:02 IST

The first major sale of this year is going to take place very soon. Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on January 19 and it will continue till January 22. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale on January 18.

Amazon India has already previewed top deals and offers on products across all categories. During this sale, smartphones will be available with up to 40% off. In our previous story, we listed the top phones under Rs 15,000 with discounts. Here, we’ll talk about the top mid-range phones which will be available with discounts and offers during Amazon’s upcoming sale.

Xiaomi’s mid-range Redmi K20 series will be up for grabs with discounts during this sale. Redmi K20 which starts at Rs 22,999 can be purchased at Rs 19,999. Redmi K20 Pro is also discounted to Rs 24,990. The smartphone’s retail price is Rs 28,999.

Vivo has four mid-range phones up for sake. Vivo V17 which retails for Rs 27,990 will be available at Rs 22,990. Vivo S1 Pro also gets a small discount bringing its price down to Rs 19,990 from Rs 20,990. Vivo S1 has also been listed but with no discount. This phone can however be availed with up to Rs 3,000 on exchange. Vivo V15 Pro also gets the same offer up to Rs 6,000 off.

Oppo Reno 2F with a pop-up selfie camera which retails at Rs 32,990 will be available at Rs 23,990. The smartphone will also be applicable for exchange offer up to Rs 3,000 and no cost EMI options for 9 months. Oppo A9 2020 also gets discounted to Rs 15,990 along with extra Rs 2,500 off on exchange.

Samsung has two mid-range phones up for sale where the Galaxy A50s will be available with up to Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The smartphone is available at Rs 19,999. Samsung Galaxy A50 will be discounted to Rs 17,990 from its retail price of Rs 24,000.

There’s one phone each from both the brands that will be available with discounts. Huawei Y9 Prime which retails at Rs 19,990 gets discounted to Rs 15,990. Then there’s Honor 20 which has a big discount from Rs 35,999 to Rs 21,999.

