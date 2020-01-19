e-paper
Home / Tech / Amazon Great Indian sale starts today: Top offers, deals and discounts

Amazon Great Indian sale starts today: Top offers, deals and discounts

Amazon Great Indian sale starts today for all users. Take a look at the top offers and deals.

tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 08:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon Great Indian sale is live.
Amazon Great Indian sale is live.(Amazon india)
         

Amazon Great Indian sale has officially started for all consumers. The first major online sale from Amazon India will continue for four more days till January 22. Amazon India is offering discounts, offers and deals on products across all categories.

Amazon India has partnered with SBI to offer 10% instant discount for its credit card users. Overall, consumers can avail up to 40% off on smartphones and up to 60% off on electronics. TVs and appliances are available with up to 60% off. Amazon devices from the Echo smart speaker range, Fire TV stick and Kindle are available with up to 45% off.

Kindle e-readers have been put up on sale with up to Rs 3,000 off. The new Onida Fire TV edition is also discounted at Rs 10,999. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are also available with up to Rs 5,000 off. There are combination deals like the Echo Dot and smart bulb at Rs 2,999. The latest Fire TV stick has also been discounted to Rs 3,199.

Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs 12,999 along with Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback. Redmi Note 8 Pro can be purchased with up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Vivo U20 also gets a discount bringing its price down to Rs 9,990 from Rs 12,990.

Apple’s iPhone XR is back on sale for a discounted price of Rs 42,900. Budget phones like Nokia 4.2 and Redmi 7A are available at Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

