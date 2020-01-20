Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top deals, offers on Fire TV stick, Echo devices

tech

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale has already begun. During the four-day sale, Amazon is offering big discounts across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, and more. The e-commerce company has also put its smart home products and Echo bundles on the Great Indian Sale.

“Customers shopping during the Great Indian Sale can save more by getting an extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI. Customers can shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards,” said Amazon in a release.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick are available on Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020 with up to Rs 1,200 off. Both the devices come with the company’s latest remote. You can up to 45% off on the recently launched Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Amazon’s latest Echo Input portable smart speaker is available with a flat Rs 2,600 off. The portable smart speaker comes with hands-free access to Alexa assistant. It comes with a 4,800mAh battery.

Amazon Echo Plus is available at the “lowest price ever” of Rs 9,999 on the Great Indian Sale. The speaker has received a price cut of Rs 5,000.

Amazon is offering 25% off on Echo Show devices which includes Echo Show and Echo Show 5. You can also purchase the new Kindle Oasis which is available with flat Rs 3,000. On Kindle Paperwhite, you can get up to 20% off. Amazon is also bundling unlimited kindle subscription on purchasing any new Kindle E-reader during the sale.

