Amazon Great Indian sale: Top offers, discounts on Honor, Realme, Xiaomi smartphones

Amazon is back with another edition of its Great Indian sale. The first to take place in 2019, it will begin on January 20 and continue till January 23. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale on January 19 from 12:00 pm.

Amazon Great Indian sale will see offers and discounts on products across different categories on the platform. Amazon will offer no cost EMI options, debit card EMIs with credit up to 1 lakh, credit card EMIs on purchase over Rs 3,000 and Bajaj Finserv EMI on shopping above Rs 4,500.

For this sale, Amazon has a host of smartphones up for grabs from companies like Honor, Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus. If you’re looking to purchase a new phone, here are the top offers.

Honor

Honor 8X (4GB+64GB) can be availed at Rs 12,499 which includes an exchange offer. The 6GB+64GB variant of Honor 8X also comes with exchange offer making its sale price Rs 13,299. Honor 8C (4GB+32GB) and Honor 7C (3GB+32GB) budget phones will be available at Rs 9,899 and Rs 7,649 respectively. Gaming smartphone Honor Play also gets discount on the 4GB+64GB variant priced at Rs 12,599. Honor Play with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage gets Rs 9,800 discount making its price Rs 16,199.

Realme

Realme is offering three smartphones with discounts up to Rs 1,000. Realme 2 Pro will be available with a flat discount of Rs 1,000. After the discount, its starting price will be Rs 12,990 for the base model. Realme C1 gets a discount of Rs 500 discount on its retail price of Rs 6,999. SBI credit card holders can also avail 10% additional discount on these two phones.

Realme U1 also gets a discount of Rs 1,000 discount making its sale price Rs 10,999 on Amazon India. Buyers can also opt for no cost EMI options and further reduction of 10% on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Xiaomi

According to teasers, Xiaomi will offer its selfie smartphone, Redmi Y2 below Rs 10,000. Mi A2 will also get a discount which hasn’t been disclosed as yet. Xiaomi recently dropped prices of Redmi Y2 by Rs 2,000, and Mi A2 by Rs 4,500. Redmi 6 Pro which received a price drop of Rs 1,500 recently will also be available with discount.

Other smartphones

Among other offers include an exchange offer on the latest OnePlus 6T. Huawei P20 Lite, Vivo V9 Pro and Apple iPhone X will also be available with discounts. Buyers can also opt for budget phones like 10.or G, Samsung On7 Pro and Moto E5 Plus.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 18:46 IST