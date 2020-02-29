Amazon Holi Store: Top 5 waterproof gadgets that you can buy this festive season

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:56 IST

Holi is right around the corner. Ahead of the upcoming festival, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Holi Store on its platform between February 28 and March 10. During this period, Amazon India is offering accessories, devices and other items that you need to enjoy Holi.

For instance, the e-retail platform is offering herbal colour and pichkaris on its Amazon Holi Store. In addition to that it is also offering waterproof gadgets and accessories at discounted prices.

Here are five gadgets and accessories that you can buy from the Amazon Holi Store:

Protective covers: Smartphones are an indispensable part of our lives. However, using smartphones and keeping them safe becomes extremely difficult on Holi due to splashes of water and colours. However, users can prevent their smartphones from getting drenched using protective covers. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on the purchase of protective covers. While the Tarkan Matte Universal Waterproof Case is available for Rs 299, the NGX Technology Waterproof Sealed Transparent Bag is available for Rs 119. Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra bank cards.

Wireless speakers: Wireless speakers are essential if you are hosting a Holi party at your home. Most Bluetooth speakers come with waterproof coating which makes them ideal for a Holi party. Amazon is offering a 50% off on the purchase of wireless speakers. At Amazon Holi Store, the JBL Flip 3 Stealth will be available for Rs 4,399. It comes with IPX7 coating. Similarly, boAt Stone 650 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs 1,799. It comes with IPX5 coating.

Smartphones: Most smartphones these days come with dust and waterproof coating, which allows them to withstand occasional splashes of water with ease. During the course of the sale, Samsung Galaxy M30s, which was launched for Rs 13,999, will cost Rs 12,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the 6GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of which was launched for Rs 14,999 will be available for Rs 13,999.

Amazon Kindle PaperWhite: Are you planning to buy a Kindle that can withstand a drop or two of water? If you are, the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is the right choice for you. It comes with IPX8 dust and water resistant coating and it costs Rs 12,999 for the 8GB Wi-Fi variant.

Earphones: Are you looking for a pair of earphones that won’t get damaged if you sweat a lot or if you are out in the rain? If you are, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on the purchase of smartphone accessories. During the Amazon Holi STore, the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones with IPX4 coating is available for Rs 1,299. Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra bank cards.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)