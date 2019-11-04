Amazon India-BookMyShow tie-up lets you buy movie tickets on e-com platform

tech

Amazon India on Monday announced a partnership with BookMyShow to allow users to book movie tickets on the e-commerce platform. Amazon users can now log onto the mobile app or mobile site to book tickets from a new “movie tickets” category. You can find this category under “shop by category” or Amazon Pay tab.

Apart from movie tickets, Amazon India users will also get access to BookMyShow’s content such as ratings, synopsis, posters, and movie reviews among others. The integration will allow Amazon users to pay for the movie ticket within the application.

Users can choose to pay for the tickets via Amazon Pay or Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay UPI or other digital payment methods. The new section will also offer downloadable movie tickets and a list of other Amazon Pay transactions.

Amazon India is offering 2% cashback as monthly statement rewards to ICICI Amazon Pay credit card customers on buying movie tickets on Amazon.in.

“Amazon India and BookMyShow today announced the launch of a new category for movie ticketing on Amazon.in. The partnership will open the out-of-home movie entertainment category for millions of customers on Amazon.in, enabling easy access to tickets for all their favourite movies,” said Amazon India in a release.