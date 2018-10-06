Amazon India, Flipkart introduce cardless credit ahead of festive sales

Shopping on Amazon India and Flipkart has become easier with the introduction of ‘cardless credit’ payment. This feature lets users take credit up to Rs 60,000 and repay in EMIs of 3-12 months.

This new payment is for users without a credit card. EMI payments are available only on credit cards on Amazon India and Flipkart. Here, the credit limit provided can be repaid through debit cards.

Cardless credit has been launched in line with the upcoming festive season in India. Both e-commerce platforms will also host its festive season sale next week. Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ will take place from October 10 to October 15.

Flipkart Cardless Credit

This new payment method is a continuation of Flipkart’s ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme. Flipkart offers credit limit of up to Rs 60,000 depending on the user’s scores derived from customer behaviour. Users can apply for this payment method only through the Flipkart Android app by following this link.

Flipkart requires personal details including PAN and Aadhaar number while applying for credit. The credit limit will be added to the user’s Flipkart account. One needs to select ‘Flipkart Finance’ as the payment method while checking out. Users can repay the amount next month or in EMIs of 3-12 months through debit card or net banking.

Amazon Pay EMI

Amazon’s cardless credit also works the same way. Users need to provide their Aadhaar or PAN details for registration. The credit limit can be used through the user’s Amazon Pay balance. Users need to link a bank account for auto-repayment of the credit amount. They can then purchase products through EMIs using Amazon Pay.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 08:41 IST