Amazon India, Flipkart Republic Day sales: Top offers, discounts on smartphones, other devices

Republic Day sales on Amazon India and Flipkart are now alive and will continue for up to five days. Both e-commerce platforms are offering discounts on products across different categories.

Flipkart’s Republic Day sale will continue for three days till January 22. On Amazon India, buyers can shop for five days till January 25. Both Amazon India and Flipkart are offering products at competitive prices with discounts and other deals. We take a look at the top deals and offers for smartphones, laptops and more on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Flipkart

SBI credit card holders will get additional 10% discount on products purchased during this sale. Laptops from brands like HP, Lenovo, Apple MacBook and Asus ROG are available with discounts up to Rs 40,000. Audio products are being offered with discounts up to 55% off. For gamers there are consoles like Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft Xbox One with discounts.

Oppo F9 gets the biggest discount bringing its price down from Rs 21,990 to Rs 12,990. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 starts at Rs 18,999 with discounts on all three variants. Moto One Power also gets its price discounted to Rs 13,999 from Rs 18,999. Google Pixel 2XL is being offered at Rs 38,499, while the Pixel 3 series starts at a sale price of Rs 59,999.

Amazon India

Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10% discount for its customers. Here, Intel Core i3 laptops start at Rs 25,490, with budget laptops starting at Rs 16,990. Amazon devices also get discounts of Rs 1,500 on Echo Dot, Rs 2,999 on Fire TV Stick and Rs 3,000 on Echo Plus. There’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000 on OnePlus 6T along with six months no cost EMI.

Xiaomi’s Mi 32-inch HD Smart TV gets its price dropped to Rs 13,999 on Amazon India. The 49-inch Mi Android TV is available at Rs 29,999. Amazon India is offering cameras and accessories with up to 55% discount. Headphones and hard drives will be available with up to 60% off.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 10:45 IST