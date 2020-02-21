Amazon India is selling Google Pixel 4, 4XL in India: Here’s how much you have to pay

tech

Last year when Google unveiled its flagship Pixel 4 smartphone series before the world, it broke several hearts in India as it said the series won’t be coming to the country. The reason was said to be the motion sensing feature that used 60GHz mmWave frequency to operate and as reports mentioned, Google failed to secure the license to use that frequency in India. But it looks like Indians can still buy the smartphone in the country via Amazon. The smartphones can be seen listed on Amazon India in different colour variants including the brand-new ‘Oh so Orange’ colour.

If one would visit the Amazon India website or the app and search for Pixel 4, the search result includes Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones priced between Rs 70,999 and Rs 80,000. The pricing is not consistent though. We could see the Pixel 4 (4GB+64GB model) priced at Rs 79,990, while the Pixel 4 XL (64GB model) is priced lower at Rs 76,997. You can also see the handsets listed in ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Just Black’ colour variants. The lowest priced model which we could find is the Pixel 4 (64GB model) Just Black variant at Rs 70,999.

Google Pixel 4. ( Amazon India )

While it is for sure that Pixel 4 series have not been officially launched in India, its surprising to see Amazon selling the handsets with ‘Prime’ delivery and ‘Fulfilled by Amazon’ branding. For those unaware, ‘Fulfilled by Amazon’ branding here means that the device “stored, packed and dispatched from Amazon fulfilment centres. Amazon directly handles delivery, customer service and returns.”

Although this means Amazon is directly involved in selling Pixel 4 smartphones in India, Google on the other hand has re-confirmed that these devices are not available officially in the country.

“Pixel 4 is not officially available in India,” said Google spokesperson when asked by Hindustan Times Tech.

Google Pixel 4XL. ( Amazon India )

If you have been tracking the previous Pixel smartphone launches in India, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google has always teamed up with Amazon rival, Flipkart, for selling the handsets exclusively.

That said, we are at least expecting Google to launch the Pixel 4a version in India this year. The handsets will likely miss out on the motion sensing feature that uses 60mmWave to work.