Amazon India makes some Kindle eBooks free

Amazon India makes some Kindle eBooks free

Amazon has made Kindle eBooks of different genres free to read for everyone till April 14.

Apr 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon’s catalogue of free Kindle eBooks are available for everyone to read in India.
Amazon's catalogue of free Kindle eBooks are available for everyone to read in India.
         

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, many companies have made some of their services free for users. The latest to do is Amazon that’s making a collection of Kindle eBooks free for everyone. Amazon is running this offer for a limited time till April 14, the day the lockdown ends in India.

These eBooks can be accessed from the Kindle app available for Android and iOS. It’s also available on the Kindle eReader, and users can get the full list through this link. Amazon is offering Kindle eBooks from different genres are available for free to read. There’s children’s eBooks like Aesop’s Fables, Treasure Island, King Midas and more. There are some Kindle editions as well.

 

Also, Amazon may refresh the catalogue of the free Kindle eBooks during this period. This offer isn’t applicable on digital magazines, audiobooks or digital subscriptions.

Fiction and non-fiction eBooks like Ruskin Bond and The Little Buddha are available for free. Interested users can also opt for classics like A Tale of Two Cities, Romeo and Juliet and David Copperfield. There’s a section of Indian language eBooks as well.

Those looking for more free eBooks can head to the National Emergency Library by the Internet Archive. This online library has made a collection of over 1.4 million copyrighted e-books free for anyone to access till June 30. Interested users can borrow books from this online library.

