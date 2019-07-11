Amazon India offers Prime at half price to 18-24 year old customers: Here’s how to get it

tech

Ahead of Prime Day sale, Amazon has announced a new ‘Youth Offer’ for its Prime membership. Customers aged between 18-24 years can avail Amazon Prime yearly subscription at Rs 499. Amazon Prime is available at Rs 999 for a year and Rs 129 per month.

Amazon is offering 50% discount through a cashback of Rs 500. This cashback will be credited to the user’s Amazon Pay account. Amazon’s Youth Offer can be availed through the Prime site on mobile and desktop as well. To verify the user’s age, Amazon will need PAN card, a proof of mailing address and a photo of the customer.

Amazon says it will transfer the Rs 500 amount within 10 days of the account being verified. Customers can then use the Amazon Pay balance on the e-commerce platform or across other online and offline platforms. Amazon’s Prime membership comes bundled with Prime Music and Prime Video subscriptions. Amazon Prime also gives users exclusive access to pre-sale deals, discounts and more.

Amazon’s Prime membership offer comes just days ahead of the annual Prime Day sale. This year, Amazon is hosting its Prime Day sale for two days from July 15 to 16. Amazon has previewed some Prime Day deals like up to 50% off for Alexa devices, Jabra headphones. There will be an Amazon exclusive version of Jabra Elite 85h headphones launching on Prime Day. Amazon will also offer phones like Samsung Galaxy M40 and Oppo F11 Pro with discounts and offers.

