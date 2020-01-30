Amazon India’s second pickup kiosk arrives at Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station

tech

After a successful pilot in Mumbai, Amazon India on Thursday announced to expand pickup points to Kolkata, with launching a kiosk at the Sealdah railway station that would act as a convenient and easy pickup point for customers.

The pick-up kiosk is in partnership with the Eastern Railways. In 2019, the company partnered the Indian Railways to launch pickup kiosks at four railway stations in Mumbai.

“The learnings from our pickup kiosks across Mumbai has helped us build our partnership with the Eastern Railways to provide another pickup option for customers in Kolkata as well,” said Prakash Rochlani, Director, Amazon Logistics, Amazon India.

With a daily customer footfall of millions of people, Sealdah railway station will help Amazon customers in the region pick up their packages while commuting to work, home or even on vacation.

Customers can select this point as a pickup location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

“Launching Amazon pickup kiosks in the non-ticketing zone at Sealdah Station helps customers pickup their order quickly and easily”, said Nikhil Kumar Chakraborty, CPRO, Eastern Railway.