Amazon India Samsung Carnival: Here are the top deals on smartphones, TVs and more

Amazon India will be hosting a new edition of Samsung Carnival from March 21 to March 24. This four-day sale event will have discounts and offers on various Samsung products. In addition to discounts on the prices, users can avail No Cost EMIs and also exchange their old smartphones for new ones.

Samsung Carnival will also be host to three products other than smartphones. These include the 49-inch full HD LED TV for Rs 47,990. Samsung’s 253L Smart Convertible refrigerator will be available at Rs 23,990. Lastly, the company’s Smart Convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator will be available at a sale price of Rs 37,990.

Here’s a look at the smartphones available with discounts during Samsung Carnival.

Samsung Galaxy A8+

The recently launched Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs 28,990 after a discount of Rs 4,000 from its original price of Rs 32,990. Samsung Galaxy A8+ is the company’s first smartphone with a front dual-camera setup which is a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Exynos 7885 octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018 review: The flagship assassin

Galaxy On7 Prime

Galaxy On7 Prime comes in two variants depending on the storage. The base model with 32GB storage gets a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing its price down to Rs 10,990 from Rs 12,990. The 64GB variant of Galaxy On7 Prime will be available at Rs 12,990. It is originally priced at Rs 14,990.

Launched this January in India, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime comes with Samsung Pay Mini support and Samsung Mall as well. Galaxy On7 Prime has a 5.5-inch full HD display, and runs Exynos 7870 processor under its hood. For photography, it sports a 13-megapixel camera at the back and front. It is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery. ALSO READ: Galaxy On7 Prime: Hands-on with Samsung’s new budget smartphone

Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy On5 Pro

Samsung’s older smartphones Galaxy On7 Pro and On5 Pro will be available at Rs 6,990 and Rs 6,490 respectively. The smartphones were first launched in January 2016 carrying price tags of Rs 11,910 and Rs 9,190.

These two smartphones share most of the specifications and features expect for a few. Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro have a 5.5-inch and 5-inch HD display respectively. Both smartphones come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and are powered by a quad-core processor.