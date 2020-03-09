e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Amazon is India’s most desired internet brand: Survey

Amazon is India’s most desired internet brand: Survey

Facebook is ranked third for the fifth consecutive time in the survey, followed by Zomato at the fourth position.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 08:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Amazon is the most desired internet brand in India, followed by Google
Amazon is the most desired internet brand in India, followed by Google(REUTERS)
         

E-commerce major Amazon is the most desired internet brand in India, followed by Google, according to a TRA Research survey.

Facebook is ranked third for the fifth consecutive time, followed by Zomato at the fourth position. In the fifth and sixth ranks were Google Play Store and Ola. OTT services provider Zee5 makes debut at seventh place.

According to survey, of the 30 brands listed in the internet category, 16 are Indian, 12 the from USA and two from China.

N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “It’s interesting to see Indian internet brands dominate the list. Due to data democratisation, nearly 34 per cent Indian have easy and cheap availability of data. It has been a phenomenal growth over the last 5 years and has huge potential.”

The brands that offered quality of consistent service, availability and ease of use, seemed to dominate the desire among consumers, he said.

ALSO READ: Amazon India’s second pickup kiosk arrives at Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station

TRA’s Most Desired Internet Brands 2020 includes 10 new entrants, showing swift consumer acceptance and rejection patterns. The new entrants are Google Playstore, ZEE5, Club Factory, Nykaa, AJio, Voot, Netflix, Eros Now, Reliance Smart and TikTok.

tags
top news
Asia stocks plunge on coronavirus fears, oil prices
Asia stocks plunge on coronavirus fears, oil prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
Man booked for sharing misleading info on coronavirus
Man booked for sharing misleading info on coronavirus
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors
Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech