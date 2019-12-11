e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Amazon issues fix after some Blink home cameras found vulnerable to hacking

Blink’s XT2 camera systems had seven severe vulnerabilities which could have given attackers full access to camera footage.

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had issued a fix to rectify security flaws in certain of its Blink home camera systems after a cyber security firm found vulnerabilities that could let hackers hijack the device.

Tenable Inc, which discovered the issues, said seven severe vulnerabilities in Blink’s XT2 camera systems could have given attackers full control over the device and allow them to view the camera footage remotely.

“Customers have received automatic security updates addressing these issues for impacted devices,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon bought home security camera maker Blink in late-2017 for $90 million.

