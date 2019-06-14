Amazon JBL Week: Top offers, deals on headphones, speakers

Amazon India is hosting JBL Week with discounts and offers on headphones and speakers. JBL Week started on June 11 and will continue till June 17. During the sale consumers can avail 10% Amazon Pay cashback, no cost EMI up to 12 months and Rs 300 JBL voucher.

Each day more products with new offers are added to the sale. On June 15, consumers can get the Echo input at 30% off with JBL Xtreme speakers. Harman Kardon speakers with up to 50% off and no cost EMI will be available from June 16.

On the last day of the sale, JBL wireless and noise cancelling headphones will be available with up to 205 off and 10% cashback as Amazon Pay balance. JBL soundbars are available with up to 40% discounts and no cost EMI options. JBL Bar 5.1, 2.0, and 2.1 can be purchased at Rs 48,990, Rs 7,999 and Rs 20,990 respectively. More JBL sounbars like the SB350 and Cinema SB250 also come with discounts bringing prices down to Rs 18,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

Among headphones, JBL C100S1 and T460BT Extra Bass wireless heaphones are available at Rs 649 and Rs 2,099 respectively. JBL T205BT and Endurance Run BT wireless headphones also come with discounts bring prices down to Rs 1,899 and Rs 2,649 respectively.

Speakers like JBL Flip 3 Stealth can be purchased at Rs 4,699, while the JBL GO is available at Rs 1,499. JBL GO comes in different colours like red, blue, black, and pink. JBL Charge 3 and Flip 4 speakers are available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 7,799.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 18:25 IST