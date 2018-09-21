Amazon launches Echo Sub, new Echo Dot, Plus devices in India

Amazon on Friday launched a new line-up of Echo devices in India. The company updated its Echo Dot and Echo Plus smart speakers, and introduced Echo Sub in India.

Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499, while Echo Plus will retail at Rs 14,999. The new Echo Sub which is a subwoofer is priced at Rs 12,999. All three devices are available for pre-orders on Amazon India. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month, and the Echo Sub will be available later this year.

“We want you to have access to Alexa everywhere -- in your living room, kitchen, bedroom or the office,” Jayshree Gururaj, Director -- Amazon Devices, said in a statement.

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot comes with a new fabric design in three colour options of charcoal, heather gray, and sandstone. The new smart speaker also comes with more powerful sound as compared to its predecessor, Amazon says.

Echo Plus

The bigger Echo Plus comes with Zigbee smart home hub built-in. It also features an embedded temperature sensor which lets users set routines based on the current temperature for your connected devices. Echo Plus is equipped wth a 3-inch Neodymium woofer and better bass output. Like the Echo Dot, the Echo Plus also has a new fabric design with the same colour options.

Echo Sub

Echo Sub is Amazon’s first wireless subwoofer for its Echo devices. The Echo Sub can enable Bluetooth 1.1 or 2.1 pairing with compatible Echo devices. Users can also adjust the bass, mid-range and treble on the subwoofer using Alexa.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 11:02 IST