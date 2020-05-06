Amazon launches gaming benefits for Prime members in India: Here’s what you get

tech

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:05 IST

Amazon.in has launched a new Prime benefit for its Amazon Prime members, especially the gaming enthusiasts. Prime members in India can now enjoy a range of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership and this includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments.

Starting today, Prime members can claim content from popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words with Friends 2, Mafia City, World Cricket Championship etc. The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for the World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

There will be more content coming in for games like Ludo King etc and the content line-up will be refreshed frequently with new games and in-game perks.

Customers can check what’s on offer on the Prime gaming benefits homepage - www.amazon.in/gaming on any device. All these games are available to download on all app stores. To claim these benefits, Prime members need to log in with their Amazon credentials on the game to access the benefits immediately.