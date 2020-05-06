e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Amazon launches gaming benefits for Prime members in India: Here’s what you get

Amazon launches gaming benefits for Prime members in India: Here’s what you get

Prime members can access mobile in-game content like power-ups, characters, skins, collectibles etc

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 12:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime members need to log into the game with their Amazon credentials to avail the benefits. The list of what’s on offer gets refreshed every month
Prime members need to log into the game with their Amazon credentials to avail the benefits. The list of what’s on offer gets refreshed every month(Google )
         

Amazon.in has launched a new Prime benefit for its Amazon Prime members, especially the gaming enthusiasts. Prime members in India can now enjoy a range of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership and this includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments.

Starting today, Prime members can claim content from popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words with Friends 2, Mafia City, World Cricket Championship etc. The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for the World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

There will be more content coming in for games like Ludo King etc and the content line-up will be refreshed frequently with new games and in-game perks.

Customers can check what’s on offer on the Prime gaming benefits homepage - www.amazon.in/gaming on any device. All these games are available to download on all app stores. To claim these benefits, Prime members need to log in with their Amazon credentials on the game to access the benefits immediately.

top news
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech