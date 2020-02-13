e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Amazon made a ‘cute’ video on robots only to tell you that they don’t fall in love

Amazon made a ‘cute’ video on robots only to tell you that they don’t fall in love

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:13 IST
ANI
ANI
Asian News International
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon Echo Dot (AP)
         

Amazon has its own way of explaining love. In a new video, the e-commerce giant has intended to share stories about some of its employees who found love at Amazon. But it has strangely used robots to tell the story.

In the official video posted on YouTube, an Amazon robot is seen asking the Amazon Scout out for a date, which becomes a romantic movie and dinner night, followed by a quiet sunset where the robots are seen staring into the water. Then in the next scene, the video says “Robots don’t fall in love....but people do”.

 

Also read: Amazon crushing Google in US, 70% users will use Echo in 2020: Report

It is quite unusual to give a peek into its employees finding love while working on orders and delivery, but that’s how Amazon has decided to share some stories from across its Operations team.

tags
top news
‘Only people of Delhi invited’: AAP leader on Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony
‘Only people of Delhi invited’: AAP leader on Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech