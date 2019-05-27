Amazon Mi Days sale: Top offers, deals on Xiaomi phones

Amazon India is hosting an exclusive sale for Xiaomi products. Amazon’s ‘Mi Days’ sale starts today and will continue for four more days till May 31.

There’s a host of smartphones ranging from Rs 7,999 up to Rs 15,999 available with discounts and offers. Some of the offers during this sale include Amazon Pay cashback, temporary price drops and exchange deals. Consumers can also opt for EMI options on their purchases. Here’s a detailed look at all the top offers and discounts starting with Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is offered with 5% discount forICICI Bank card holders and EMI transactions. Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 7,999, while 3GB+32GB model of Redmi 7 is priced at Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The base model of Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is available at Rs 5,999. Redmi 6A with 32GB storage can be purchased at Rs 6,499. On the Redmi 6A, consumers can get Rs 500 cashback on their Amazon Pay balance.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2

Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 are offered at a sale price of Rs 9,999 after a temporary price drop of Rs 1,000. Both smartphones are priced at Rs 10,999 each.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets an even bigger price drop of Rs 2,000 on two storage variants. Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available at Rs 10,999. The bigger 6GB+64GB storage model of Redmi Note 5 Pro can be purchased at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Another option is the Redmi 6 (3GB+32GB) which is available at Rs 7,999 gets a temporary price drop of Rs 500. The 3GB+64GB model of Redmi 6 is available with a price drop of Rs 1,000 bringing it down to Rs 7,499.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi’s Android One phone, Mi A2 is available with exchange offers up to Rs 2,000. Mi A2 is available at Rs 11,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB).

