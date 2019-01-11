Amazon plans to build its own gaming service: Report

Amazon is reportedly looking at grabbing a share of the gaming market with its own streaming service.

The e-commerce giant is looking to build an online gaming service. The company is in talks with publishers about potential titles for the service. However, the service is unlikely to be ready for launch until next year, Mashable reported.

What would possibly set apart the purported gaming service is that unlike Twitch which is a game streaming service, the one by Amazon will allow you to play video games without having to download them.

These online games will be hosted by cloud servers and streamed over the internet, giving users the hardware-flexibility. Google also introduced its streaming platform with Asssasin’s Creed Odyssey on Project Stream. Amazon’s streaming service will compete against Google’s Project Stream which launched last October with Assasin’s Creed Odyssey.

It will also go up against Sony’s PlayStation Now, Microsoft’s Project xCloud, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now, among other cloud gaming platforms.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:54 IST