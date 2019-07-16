Amazon Prime Day sale: These are the best deals on smart TVs

tech

Amazon Prime Day sale concludes today. The e-commerce company is offering big discounts, cashback and other offers on a range of products. The sale also has some exciting deals on smart TVs across brands. Let’s take a look at the best Prime Day sale deals on TVs.

Xiaomi Mi TV

Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32-inch is selling for Rs 12,499. The budget smart TV from Xiaomi comes with HD resolution and runs on Android TV. The smart TV also has Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI with set-top-box integration support.

If you’re looking for a bigger and affordable TV, you can consider Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch. The Android TV supports full HD resolution. The smart TV is available on Prime Day for Rs 21,999 after a discount of Rs 4,000.

Another higher end model of Xiaomi Mi TV, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, is available for Rs 29,999, down from the older price of Rs 32,999.

TCL Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS (Black)

TCL Full HD LED Smart TV 40S62FS, a 40-inch full HD LED smart TV, is available on Prime Day for Rs 16,999 after a big discount of Rs 11,991. The smart TV comes with Built-in Stereo Box Speaker and Dolby Audio. It also a dedicated app store that supports apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Samsung smart TV

Samsung 4K UHD LED Smart TV UA43NU6100 (Black) (2019 model) is available for Rs 38,999 after a whopping Rs 27,901 discount. The 43-inch TV supports 4K resolution and also supports popular apps like YouTube and Prime Video. The 50-inch and 55-inch models of the TV is available for Rs 49,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

Shinco

You can get Shinco TVs at a starting price of Rs 6,999 on Prime Day sale. Shinco 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED TV SO32AS is priced at Rs 8,999 whereas Shinco 102cm (40) Fully HD Smart LED TV SO42AS - E50 is listed at Rs 15,999.

Offers on Shinco TVs ( Shinco )

Blaupunkt QLED TV

Blaupunkt 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV is available on Prime Day 2019 for Rs 64,999. It is also one of the cheapest smart TVs in India to offer a QLED panels. The device also features a “Smart Air Mouse Remote” -- which for easier navigation and is voice-enabled as well.

LG 55-inch

LG is offering 4K UHD Smart LED TV 55UM7290PTD (Ceramic BK + Dark Steel Silver) (2019 Model) for Rs 59,999. The smart TV is originally priced at Rs 88,990. The 43-inch version of the smart TV is available for Rs 40,999. The LG smart TV comes with AI ThinQ, quad-core processor, and 4K active HDR.

