Galaxy M40 to Galaxy A50: These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung phones

tech

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 15:24 IST

Samsung is offering big discounts on its select handsets during Amazon’s Prime Day sale which kicks off on July 15. During the two-day sale, Samsung will also be offering a new variant of Galaxy M40. Let’s take a look at the top deals on Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange

Samsung will be introducing a special Cocktail Orange colour variant of its Galaxy M40. The smartphone will go on sale at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The new colour model will have same specs as other versions.

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity O display with under display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 6GB of RAM, the phone has dual rear cameras including 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens sensors. The phone also offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It’s powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 is listed under “the lowest price ever” section on Amazon Prime Day. The phone will go on sale for Rs 13,990, down from the original price of Rs 16,490. Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U Super AMOLED display. It sports a triple-rear camera setup including 13MP f1.9, 5MP depth and 5MP 123degree sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 3GB and 32GB model will go on sale for Rs 9,990, down from the original price of Rs 11,290. The phone will also be available with an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Specs wise, Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity V Display, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery. It also supports Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming.

Samsung Galaxy A50

You can buy Samsung Galaxy A50 for Rs 21,490 on Amazon Prime Day sale. Customers will also get up to Rs 2,500 extra off on exchanging their old smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro rival comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It has 25MP (F1.7) 8MP (F2.2) 5MP (F2.2) rear cameras and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by Exynos 9610 processor, Galaxy A50 features 4,000mAh battery, USB Type-C support, 4GB and 6GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy S10

If you’re looking to buy the premium Samsung Galaxy S10, Amazon is offering the 8GB and 128GB model at a discounted price of Rs 61,900. The phone will also be available with up to Rs 6,000 extra off on exchange.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 15:23 IST