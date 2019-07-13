Amazon Prime Day sale: ‘10.or G2’ smartphone price revealed

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:20 IST

10.or (Tenor), a smartphone brand crafted for Amazon, on Friday announced the prices of its new smartphone G2 -- a special limited edition variant for its Prime Day 2019 sale.

The 10.or G2 would be available for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 14,599 for the 6GB variant.

The handset has been built keeping Indian customers’ focus on performance, camera technology and desire for an immersive experience in mind, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with 5,000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and offers up to 14 hours of video streaming, 27 hours of call time, 7 hours of 4K video recording or 11 hours of gaming at full charge, claimed the company.

The device is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core processor. The 10.or G2 features a 6.18-inch full HD display, a 2.5D screen and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The “10.or G2” sports a 16+5-megapixel dual rear camera and 12 MP big pixel selfie camera.

It supports dual SIMs and has a dedicated 64GB memory slot that is expandable up to 256GB. The limited edition 10.or G2 will be available in charcoal black and twilight blue colours.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 18:20 IST