Amazon Prime Day sale: Here are the best deals on DSLR cameras

Now is possibly the best time to get a new DSLR camera or upgrade your existing one. Amazon has many exciting deals and offers on DLSRs in the affordable and premium category. On Amazon Prime Day sale, there’s a DSLR for those just starting out in photography or professionals who want to upgrade their gear.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is currently live and will continue for a few more hours today. Overall, there are tons of deals and offers on products across all categories. This year, Amazon Prime Day sale is for two days with only a few hours remaining for it. Here, we look at the best deals and offers on Digital SLR cameras from brands like Canon, Nikon and Sony.

Canon

Canon EOS DSLR series is up for sale with discounts on different models starting at Rs 21,990. You can get the Canon EOS 1500D for Rs 21,990 as opposed to its retail price of Rs 34,990. The Canon EOS 80D which is available at Rs 1,14,995 has a big price drop of 34%. It is now available at Rs 75,899 during Amazon Prime Day sale. In the premium segment, Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is on sale for Rs 2,29,990. It originally sells for Rs 2,86,495.

Nikon

In the affordable category, Nikon D3500 W/AF-P is available at Rs 23,999. You get a 16GB memory card and carry case with this camera. There’s another model of the same priced at Rs 33,999 which is a two lens kit with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 and 70-30mm f/4.5-6.3G aperture. Nikon D850 45.7-megapixel with 0.75x optical zoom can be purchased at Rs 2,11,990.

Sony

Sony Alpha Mirrorless DSLR series is available on Amazon Prime with big discounts. Sony Alpha A6300L 24,2-megapixel with 16-50mm lens is priced at Rs 69,990. It retails at Rs 74,990. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400L 24.2-megapixel with 16-50mm power zoom lens can be purchased at Rs 75,990. A more expensive version of this model comes with 18-135mm power zoom lens and this is available at Rs 97,990.

