Amazon Prime Day: Top ‘blockbuster deals’ on Nokia, OnePlus and Realme smartphones

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:32 IST

Amazon Prime Day is here. The latest online sale features latest phones from all major smartphone players including OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung. Amazon is offering 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit cards, and EMIs. The e-commerce company is also giving up to Rs 1,750 off on purchases below Rs 50,000 and a flat Rs 3,000 off on purchases above Rs 50,000.

Amazon Prime Day has a special “Blockbuster Deals” section where it has featured select smartphones as the offer of the day. The company keeps rotating products from slot. You can check out the upcoming deals as well.

Here are some of the top Blockbuster Deals on smartphones on Prime Day.

OnePlus 7 6GB Mirror Blue

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed on Prime Day for Rs 32,999. You can get up to Rs 10,400 off on exchange while EMI options start at Rs 1,553. This model of OnePlus 7 is also eligible for no cost EMI. The 8GB and 128GB is listed at Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone, Galaxy M40, is listed on Prime Day for Rs 19,999 with a discount of Rs 500. Customers can get up to Rs 13,400 off on exchange. EMI options on the phone start at Rs 941. Samsung is offering all colour models including Midnight Blue, Cocktail Orange, and Seawater Blue.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global’s Nokia 6.1 Plus has received a big price drop on Prime Day. Originally priced at Rs 18,499, Nokia 6.1 Plus is available for Rs 11,999. This is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. You can get up to Rs 10,400 off on exchange on the Nokia phone.

Realme U1

Realme’s selfie-focused smartphone, Realme U1, has also received a big price cut. The phone is available for Rs 8,999 after a discount of Rs 4,999. You can get up to Rs 7,800 off on exchange. Realme U1 is available in Brave Blue and Ambitious Black colour options.

