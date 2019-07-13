Amazon Prime Day sale: Deals, offers revealed

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:08 IST

Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off on July 15. This time, Amazon will host Prime Day sale for two days extending it till July 16. Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, this two-day sale will have major discounts and offers on products across all categories.

Amazon Prime membership is available at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year. Amazon is currently offering its Prime yearly membership at half the price for 18-24 year olds. On Prime Day, there will be over 1,000 product launches. Ahead of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has given a preview of deals and offers.

Smartphones

Exchange offers up to Rs 8,000 will be available on phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo. No Cost EMI options on phones will start at Rs 1,066. OnePlus smartphones will be available with up to Rs 14,000 off, while Xiaomi phones will be offered with up to Rs 6,500 off. Samsung smartphones will have discounts up to Rs 15,000 and exchange offers up to Rs 8,000.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s will be available with up to Rs 40,000 discount. Huawei and Honor phones will have up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 off. Amazon will offer up to Rs 20,000 discount on Oppo and Vivo phones. Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8.1 will be up for grabs with heavy discounts up to Rs 10,000.

Amazon devices

Consumers who purchase Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs 4,000 will get another one for free. In addition to this, Amazon will also offer the lowest prices on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Show and Echo Show 5 will be available at the lowest prices ever. Amazon Echo speakers will also be available with free Syska and Philip Hue bulbs.

Alexa built-in devices will be on sale with discounts up to 60%. Some of these include the iBall decibel headphones and TVL TV. Mi Camera will be discounted to Rs 1,499 if bought with the new Echo Show 5.

More electronics

Laptops will be offered with up to Rs 35,000 off along with no cost EMI and exchange offers. DSLRs and mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony and Fujifilm will also have a minimum of Rs 5,000 off. There will be up to 70% off on power banks, earphones and other mobile accessories.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 17:07 IST