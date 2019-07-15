Amazon Prime Day sale: These are the best deals on Apple iPhones

tech

Amazon Prime Day kicked off on Monday with big discounts on smartphones, audio products and laptops among others. During the two-day sale, Amazon is offering over 1,000 new products. The company has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer 10% instant discount along with bonus on select items.

Amazon Prime Day also has some really interesting offers on Apple’s iPhones, including the latest models, iPhone XS Max. If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone, here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple’s latest and the most premium iPhone XS Max is available on Amazon Prime Day for Rs 1,09,000, down from the original price of Rs 1,14,900. This is for the 256GB model of iPhone XS Max. The 64GB model of iPhone XS Max is available for Rs 94,900, down from the older price of Rs 99,000.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple’s 2018 flagship phone, iPhone 8 Plus, is available on Amazon Prime Day sale for a starting price of Rs 58,900 after a discount of Rs 18,600. The 256GB variant of the phone is available on Amazon for Rs 62,999, down from the older price of Rs 91,110.

Apple iPhone 6S

If you want to get started with iPhones but don’t want to pay premium, you can consider Apple’s iPhone 6S. The smartphone with 32GB storage is available for Rs 26,999. You can get grey, gold, silver and pink colour options for the same.

Apple Accessories

Apple has also listed its accessories on Prime Day sale. The official Apple Lightning to USB cable is available for Rs 1,700. You can get Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for Rs 16,999 after a 10% discount.

Apple has also featured iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7 on its official Prime Day page. But these are products are not available at the moment.

