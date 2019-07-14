Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15: Here are easy tips to shop like a Pro

tech

Amazon Prime Day online sale begins on July 15. During the two-day sale, Amazon is offering big discounts and offers on all electronic items including smartphones, laptops, TVs and accessories among others.

Amazon says it will offer 1,000+ product launches from top brands. The e-commerce company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10% instant discount along with bonus offers on select products. Some of the featured products include OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue edition, Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange model, and Intel-powered laptops and more.

If you’re planning to shop during Amazon Prime Day, here are some easy tips to make the most of the benefits offered during the online sale.

Get deal notifications

Amazon offers a virtual Assistant to help you find the most relevant deals for you. It shows price, star ratings and reviews for Amazon’s top offers on products. You can also use the Assistant to search a product on Amazon using the in-app camera, similar to Google Lens. The platform also provides comparison between relevant items. The assistant is available for all important browsers including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer and Safari among others. If you download and install Amazon Assistant before July 15, 2019, you will receive Rs 100 off (as Amazon Pay balance).

The basics

You need to become a Prime member to get started with Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The membership is available at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year. Check your mobile data plan as Airtel and Vodafone also bundle free Amazon Prime subscription with select prepaid and postpaid plans. Amazon is also offering Prime membership at half price to 18-24 year olds.

If you don’t want to use Amazon Assistant, you can still get deal alerts on your device. Go to settings on the Amazon app, enable “personalised notifications”.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card offer

ICICI Bank is offering free credit card for Amazon customers. Prime users will get offers such as up to 5% unlimited reward points and no cost EMI. 1 reward point is equal to Rs 1 and is automatically credited as Amazon Pay balance monthly. There are no reward points on EMI orders. Amazon is offering Rs 750 instant cashback via Amazon Pay on the card to Prime members. Other customers will receive Rs 500 cashback.

Collect cashbacks

Amazon customers can get up to Rs 1,000 back on food, travel, bills and sending money on Amazon Pay. Amazon is expected to reveal more cashback offers during the sale.

