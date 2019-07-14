Amazon Prime Day sale: OnePlus 7’s new Mirror Blue Edition vs OnePlus 6T at ‘lowest price’

tech

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Edition will go on sale for the first time on Amazon’s Prime Day sale which kicks off on July 15. The latest edition of OnePlus 7 comes with new design along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is priced at Rs 32,999.

During Amazon Prime Day sale, OnePlus is also offering its 2018 flagship phone, OnePlus 6T, at the lowest price. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is listed at Rs 27,999. This is about Rs 14,000 down from the original price of Rs 41,999. The 8GB and 256GB model is available for Rs 31,999.

If you’re confused between OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Edition and OnePlus 6T, here’s a brief comparison.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6T: Upgrade advantages

OnePlus 7 offers a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is also available on some of the premium phones such as OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus 6Z. OnePlus 6T runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The latest OnePlus 7 also offers improved camera experience with OnePlus 7 Pro’s 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Overall, OnePlus 7 features 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. On the front it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. OnePlus 6T has a dual-rear camera setup of 16-megapixel (IMX519) and 20-megapixel (IMX376K) sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6T: Upgrade disadvantages

Apart from better processor and camera upgrade, OnePlus 7 has almost set of specifications as OnePlus 6T. The two phones come with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with full HD+ display. Both the phones offer same 3,700mAh battery. Also note that OnePlus 6T’s Snapdragon 845 processor may be one generation old but it’s one of the best Qualcomm chips. It’s still reliable and is capable of handling graphic-intensive apps.

Bottomline,

OnePlus 7 isn’t really a big upgrade over OnePlus 6T. Unless you’re keen on having the latest chipset, want a better camera and the new Mirror Blue colour, OnePlus 7 makes a lot of sense. Priced at Rs 27,999, OnePlus 6T offers higher RAM capacity at 8GB and is definitely worth considering.

