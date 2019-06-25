Amazon Prime Day sale starts on July 15, to feature new launches, offers on Samsung, OnePlus and other phones

Amazon just announced its annual ‘Prime Day’ sale dates. This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place for two days on July 15 and 16 globally including India. As the name suggests, this two day sale will be exclusive for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon offers Prime membership in India at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year. Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive offers, quick delivery, Prime Music and Prime Video subscription as well. Amazon says it has over 100 million Prime members across 18 countries including India.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has given a sneak peak on what to expect from the upcoming sale. HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders will get 10% discount. Consumers will also get reward points with Amazon Pay. There will be no cost EMI offers as well.

Amazon will have over 1,000 product launches on Prime Day. Consumers can expect deals and offers on OnePlus phones, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Oppo F11 Pro. The new LG W30 will also go on sale during Prime Days. LG W30 is scheduled to launch in India on June 26.

Amazon Prime Day will also have offers on Intel powered laptops, HP i3 Windows touch laptop and Lenovo’s Legion Y540 gaming laptop. Alexa smart TVs from Panasonic, Amazfit smart watch and Sennheiser Bluetooth heaphones are also confirmed to sell with offers and deals on Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Video will release 14 new titles over 14 days in nine languages including English, Hindi, Taimil, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi. Amazon is also offering Rs 200 Amazon Pay cashback and addition 20% cashback for first time Prime Music users.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 14:08 IST