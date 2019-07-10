Amazon Prime Day: Up to 50% off on Alexa devices, new versions of Jabra Elite 85h, Active 65t to go on sale

tech

Amazon will host Prime Day sale on July 15 and July 16. During the sale, Amazon will be hosting offers and discounts on phones across brands ranging from OnePlus to Samsung. The sale will also have deals on hot products like Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo F11 Pro and more.

Apart from phones, Amazon will also be offering smart home devices powered by Alexa. The IoT products include smart lights and bulbs, smart plugs, smart remote, smart cameras and smart fans.

Here are some of the top deals on Alexa devices on Amazon Prime Day.

Jabra has also announced its participation in Amazon Prime Day sale. The company said it will sell exclusive versions of its Elite 85h headphones. It will also launch the popular True Wireless Active 65t in an amazon exclusive copper black colour during the prime day sale.

“The smart earbuds are equipped to track fitness and performance with an integrated motion sensor and are resistant to dust and water. Offering up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours with the pocket-friendly charging case, the ear buds are the perfect companion for music anywhere, anytime,” said Jabra in a release.

“Users can customize the music output with Jabra Sound+ app and only need to touch a button on the headphones to interact with Alexa, Siri or Google AssistantThe earbuds will be available exclusively in copper black color on amazon,” it added.

