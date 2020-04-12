e-paper
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India

Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India

Amazon Prime Now will eventually be replaced by Amazon Fresh which is integrated to the main Amazon app.

tech Updated: Apr 12, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon Prime Now delivery app launched in India back in 2016.
Amazon Prime Now delivery app launched in India back in 2016.(Amazon Prime Now/Screenshot)
         

Amazon is shutting down its 2-hour delivery app, Prime Now in India. This app was first launched in 2016 as Amazon Now, and it will be eventually replaced by Amazon Fresh.

Amazon hasn’t announced but it displayed a message on the Prime Now app which said that it is moving to Amazon Fresh, Gadgets 360 reported. Amazon Fresh which is the grocery store within the main Amazon app launched in August last year. It was piloted in Bengaluru, but soon expanded to six more cities.

Amazon’s decision to move Prime Now to Amazon Fresh had been scheduled to happen around this time, but it was delayed due to Covid-19, the report added. Reason behind this switch is expected to be due to the lack of growth Amazon Prime Now couldn’t achieve. The app was launched for Android and iOS with over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Amazon Prime Now app offered two-hour deliveries on products like groceries, household items, electronics, gifts, seasonal items and more. It also let customers get restaurant and local store deliveries through the app. This app is exclusive only for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon is making another app change which is to its main platform. It has launched a new app for Android and iOS which users can start downloading. Amazon is also informing users on its old app to download the new one as it will end support for it. The new Amazon app comes with features like UPI and money transfer.

