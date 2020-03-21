Amazon Prime Video finally introduces user profiles

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:54 IST

Pretty late to the game but Amazon has finally introduced Netflix-like user profiles for Prime Video. Profiles for Amazon Prime Video have started rolling out in select countries. It is available in India for Fire TV.

Profiles on Prime Video will come handy as each user of the same account will get to create separate profiles. This feature has rolled out in India as well but only for the Fire TV app. Prime Video profiles are not available on the Android and iOS apps as yet. One Prime Video account can create up to six user profiles which includes one default profile and five more for kids and others.

On the Fire TV app users will be greeted with the profile page when they open Prime Video. Here, users can tap on the ‘+’ icon to create new profiles. There’s also a default kids profile. Alternatively, users can open the profile picker section on the Prime Video app and make new profiles. Users can also manage profiles and remove profiles from this section itself. Prime Video profiles can be made from its website as well by following the same steps like the Fire TV app.

Although it isn’t available yet but when it does roll out, here’s how Android and iOS users can create user profiles on Prime Video.

Open ‘My Stuff’ from the bottom bar of the Prime Video app.

Tap on the ‘+’ icon to create a new profile.

The same steps can be followed for Prime Video on Amazon’s Fire tablets. But these don’t sell in India.