Amazon Prime Video now lets you buy, rent movies on iPhone, iPad

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:08 IST

Amazon Prime Video app on iOS, iPadOS and tvOS is getting a cool new feature that would allow subscribers to buy or rent movies and TV shows on their iPhones, iPads and Apple TV devices.

Up until now, users of iPhone and iPad users couldn’t rent or purchase movies and TV shows and movies in the app. While non-Prime users could sign-up for a Prime Video subscription, however, they were directed to a web browser as soon as they opted to buy or rent video content in the app. But this changes now.

According to a report by The Verge, Amazon’s Prime Video app now allows users to buy and rent content within the app. The good part about this update is that users don’t need to update their Prime Video apps to use this feature. Now when users look for any title in the app, they will be shown options to buy or rent a video along with their respective charges. The rental option also shows the exact time when the subscription would expire. The charges that are same as the desktop site will be deducted from the user’s Amazon account.

Notably, the change comes as Apple has announced that it would stop taking a commission of up to 30% on iPhones and other Apple devices. “...qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

It is worth noting that this option is not available in India as Prime Video does not offer the ability to purchase or rent video content in the country.