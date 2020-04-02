e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Amazon Prime Video now lets you buy, rent movies on iPhone, iPad

Amazon Prime Video now lets you buy, rent movies on iPhone, iPad

The good part about this update is that users don’t need to update their Prime Video apps to use this feature.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The rental option also shows the exact time when the subscription would expire.
The rental option also shows the exact time when the subscription would expire.(HT Web)
         

Amazon Prime Video app on iOS, iPadOS and tvOS is getting a cool new feature that would allow subscribers to buy or rent movies and TV shows on their iPhones, iPads and Apple TV devices.

Up until now, users of iPhone and iPad users couldn’t rent or purchase movies and TV shows and movies in the app. While non-Prime users could sign-up for a Prime Video subscription, however, they were directed to a web browser as soon as they opted to buy or rent video content in the app. But this changes now.

According to a report by The Verge, Amazon’s Prime Video app now allows users to buy and rent content within the app. The good part about this update is that users don’t need to update their Prime Video apps to use this feature. Now when users look for any title in the app, they will be shown options to buy or rent a video along with their respective charges. The rental option also shows the exact time when the subscription would expire. The charges that are same as the desktop site will be deducted from the user’s Amazon account.

Notably, the change comes as Apple has announced that it would stop taking a commission of up to 30% on iPhones and other Apple devices. “...qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

It is worth noting that this option is not available in India as Prime Video does not offer the ability to purchase or rent video content in the country.

tags
top news
Live: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19
Live: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara Bhasker

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech