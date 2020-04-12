Amazon relaxes return policy in US due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Amazon has relaxed its return policy for users in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is now allowing users to return products until May 31, 2020. Note this scheme is available for customers who ordered items between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020.
“We’re temporarily extending return windows in light of the ongoing global health crisis. Most items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in the US and Canada between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020,” the company said on its blog.
“Items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands between February 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020, can now be returned until May 31, 2020,” it added.
Amazon said that the refunds for the returned items will be completed within 14 days of the item received by the company.
Amazon’s older rule for returning an item is “30 days of receipt shipment.” Though it may vary product to product.
Amazon has been making some big changes to its e-commerce platform since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. In India, Amazon has already stopped selling all non-essential items. The company is currently shipping items such as grocery essentials, home cleaning and personal care, and health and fitness related items.
Amazon recently extended the “Amazon Relief Fund” ($25 million initial contribution) to associates who are part of the company’s Delivery Service Partner Programme, Amazon Flex programme, and trucking partners providing last mile logistics support.
“In these unprecedented times, the health and safety of all our partners and associates in India continues to be our top priority as we face the challenges associated with COVID-19. The Amazon Relief Fund is one such step to extend financial support to thousands of people part of the Delivery Service Partner Program, Amazon Flex partners and our trucking partners providing middle mile logistics in the event any of them are quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC & Emerging Markets, Amazon on the company’s blog.