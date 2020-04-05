Amazon rolls out a new shopping app on iPhone

tech

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:18 IST

Amazon has a surprise for its iPhone users. The e-retail company has rolled out a new shopping app on iOS that comes with a new logo and a bunch of new features.

When users open their existing apps, they will be prompted to a screen that asks users to download a new and a redesigned app by the company. “Support for this app will stop soon,” the message in the app says.

To download the new Amazon shopping app, users will have to tap on the Install now button in their existing app. This will open a new window that will allow the users to download and install the new app. Once the users install the new app, which is 105MB in size, they can download the old app from their iPhones. Amazon will automatically transfer the data, such as your order history and your existing orders, from the old app to the new app once it is installed.

Coming to differences, there aren’t many. The logo of the old had half a basket in Blue with the Amazon logo on top and a White background. The new logo, on the other hand, has the Amazon logo on top with a White background and a shopping cart at the bottom in white against a Blue background. Amazon says that the new app has features like the UPI and money transfer in it. In terms of the user interface, the new Amazon shopping app is almost identical to the old one.

Separately, Amazon, last month, rolled out support for voice commands to its shopping app in India. The newly introduced features allows users to use voice commands such as, “Alexa add salt to my shopping cart” or “Alexa, show me wooden cupboards” to purchase new items via the e-retail platform.