Amazon's EU head of operations steps down amid Covid-19 pandemic

Amazon’s EU head of operations steps down amid Covid-19 pandemic

Roy Perticucci’s departure comes at a time when the company is planning to close its warehouses in France until at least early next week.

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A French court has ordered Amazon to limit its deliveries to essential goods.
A French court has ordered Amazon to limit its deliveries to essential goods.(Live Mint)
         

Amazon.com Inc’s vice president of the European Union segment, Roy Perticucci, has stepped down, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Perticucci joined Amazon in 2013, according to his profile on LinkedIn, and his departure comes at a time when the company is planning to close its warehouses in France until at least early next week.

A French court has ordered Amazon to limit its deliveries to essential goods, to limit the risk of a coronavirus contagion at its six warehouses across the country, which employ 10,000 permanent and interim workers.

Some worker unions have been calling for the complete closure of Amazon’s activities in France, or at the very least a clamp-down, after raising concerns over the health standards at its shipping sites.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has kept people confined to their homes, has boosted demand for online orders.

Business Insider reported the news about Perticucci stepping down earlier in the day.

