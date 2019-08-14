Amazon’s messaging assistant now available in Hindi

tech

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:14 IST

Amazon India on Wednesday launched its automated messaging assistant in Hindi for its customers who can get their queries resolved in the language of their preference.

The automated assistant is a chatbot powered by Amazon’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, leveraging Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities for a seamless and friendly conversational experience for customers, the company said in a statement.

“The new chat assistant in Hindi underlines our commitment to serve the next 100 million Indians to discover and shop with Amazon.

“We also see opportunities for scaling the messaging assistant as a contact channel -- to increasingly resolving issues before a customer service associate is even involved,” said Akshay Prabhu, Director, Customer Service, Amazon India.

The Hindi chat experience is available on Amazon.in Android app.

