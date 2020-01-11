e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Tech / Amazon said they fired employees who leaked customer emails, phone numbers

Amazon said they fired employees who leaked customer emails, phone numbers

This is the second time this week the technology giant acknowledged some workers had improperly accessed customer data.

tech Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:45 IST
Matt Day
Matt Day
Bloomberg
Amazon said it had fired employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers to an unspecified third party, the second time this week the technology giant acknowledged some workers had improperly accessed customer data.
Amazon said it had fired employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers to an unspecified third party, the second time this week the technology giant acknowledged some workers had improperly accessed customer data.(Bloomberg via Getty Images)
         

Amazon said it had fired employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers to an unspecified third party, the second time this week the technology giant acknowledged some workers had improperly accessed customer data.

“We are writing to let you know that your email address and phone number were disclosed by an Amazon employee to a third party in violation of our policies,” Amazon’s customer service team said in an email to a customer shared Friday on social media.

“The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution,” a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based company said in a statement. She declined to say how many Amazon employees were fired, who received the information or how many customers were involved.

Earlier this week, Amazon-owned video doorbell maker Ring told US senators it had fired at least four employees for improperly seeking to access customer videos during the last four years.

TechCrunch reported on the Amazon customer email leak earlier Friday.

tags
top news
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘You are our guest, but...’: Mamata raises CAA, NRC during meet with PM
‘You are our guest, but...’: Mamata raises CAA, NRC during meet with PM
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech