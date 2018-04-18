Amazon Samsung 20-20 Carnival: Here are the best deals on smartphones

Amazon is hosting a new online sale for Samsung smartphones. During the four-day “Samsung 20-20 Carnival” sale, Amazon will be offering discounts on a wide range of Samsung phones including Galaxy On7 Prime and Galaxy Note 8. All Samsung smartphones available during this sale also come with exchange offers up to Rs 1,000. There are EMI options as well for different banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Citi Bank.

Samsung has also partnered with Mumbai Indians to giveaway free official jersey to 20 winners who buy phones during the online sale. Amazon’s new sale doesn’t include the latest Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, but does have the mid-range Galaxy A8+ and premium Galaxy Note 8. Here’s a look at the top smartphone offers available.

Galaxy On7 Prime

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime in black colour with 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage is available at Rs 12,990, down from its original price of Rs 14,990. The 32GB model is available with a discount of Rs 3,000, bringing its price down to Rs 9,990 from Rs 12,990.

Galaxy On7 Pro, On5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro’s price comes down to Rs 6,990 from Rs 9,490 during the sale. Galaxy On5 Pro which is originally priced at Rs 7,990 is available at Rs 6,490.

Galaxy A8+

Samsung Galaxy A8+ launched earlier this January is also available at a sale price of Rs 29,990. The smartphone retails at Rs 34,990. Galaxy A8+ is Samsung’s first smartphone with a dual-camera setup at the front which is a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018 review: The flagship assassin

Galaxy Note 8

Among the high-end smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is up for grabs at Rs 67,900 from its original price of Rs 74,690. Samsung launched Galaxy Note 8 last August in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display, 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage, and dual rear cameras. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: A truly premium experience

Galaxy J7 series

Samsung has seven smartphones from its Galaxy J7 series during this sale starting with Galaxy J7 Duo available at Rs 16,990. The smartphone launched at Rs 17,990. Galaxy J7 Prime 2 and J7 Prime smartphones are available at Rs 13,990 and Rs 13,400 respectively. The list continues with Galaxy J7 Max selling at Rs 14,990, and Galaxy J7 Nxt at Rs 9,490. The smartphones’ retail prices are Rs 19,150 and Rs 12,300. Lastly, Galaxy J7 Pro is available at Rs 18,900 after a discount from its original price of Rs 22,300.

Galaxy Tab A 7.0 with JioMoney cashback

Other than smartpones, Samsung also has the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 available at a sale price of 7,500. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 9,500. There’s also a JioMoney cashback of Rs 2,000 on this product. Jio users will receive the cashback on their Jio Money account after recharging Rs 299 for a period of 24 months.