Home / Tech / Amazon sends letters to employees, says there are doing an ‘essential’ job

Amazon sends letters to employees, says there are doing an ‘essential’ job

It is worth adding that the US government has announced the closure of “nonessential” businesses but according to Amazon, the warehouse and delivery workers are doing an essential job.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The US government has announced the closure of “nonessential” businesses but according to Amazon, the warehouse and delivery workers are doing an essential job.
The US government has announced the closure of “nonessential” businesses but according to Amazon, the warehouse and delivery workers are doing an essential job.(REUTERS)
         

Call it an encouragement or just another way of keeping the business going but Amazon is reportedly sending its employees a letter saying they are doing an ‘essential’ job by proving important supplies to people. This comes at a time when most people around the globe are being asked to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. It is worth adding that the US government has announced the closure of “nonessential” businesses but according to Amazon, the warehouse and delivery workers are doing an essential job.

“This letter is provided as evidence that the carrier of this letter is an Amazon employee and, as such, an employee of an essential business,” reads the letter. It also mentions how these employees are helping others to stay at home and order, in turn helping the nation curb COVID-19. “This employee is providing essential work to support Amazon’s delivery of critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. In doing so, this employee enables members of the community to remain at home and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, including the elderly and other vulnerable persons.”

Also read: Amazon pauses sellers’ loan repayments amid coronavirus

Amazon seems serious about this move as the letterhead also includes a paragraph addressing the law enforcement to verify the carrier’s employment with a phone number, as reported by The Verge.

This seems to be becoming a practice in different parts of the world and with other organisations. It has been reported that both McDonald’s and Target employees in the US have received similar letters. What’s more is that residents in regions that have been hit hard by COVID-19 virus are supposed to carry forms explaining why they are outside their homes.

Amazon has been reportedly offering higher pay to employees to work during the virus outbreak. It also halted the delivery of nonessential items recently in order to focus more on distribution of basic necessities. In addition, the e-commerce firm has announced plans to hire 10,000 more workers.

