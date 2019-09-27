e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Amazon senior executive promotes the new Alexa-powered Echo Buds wearing Apple’s AirPods

In the video, the executive is spotted wearing Apple’s AirPod in his right ear while promoting Amazon’s new Echo Buds and other Alexa-powered devices.

tech Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Amazon executive promotes the company’s new wireless earbuds while using Apple’s AirPods
Amazon executive promotes the company’s new wireless earbuds while using Apple’s AirPods(YouTube/Bloomberg)
         

Dave Limp, Senior Vice-President of Devices and Services, Amazon, was spotted wearing Apple AirPods while promoting his firms newly-launched Echo Buds in a video interview.

“You’d think that Limp would want to be seen in Amazon’s new Echo Buds, but that’s seemingly not the case. The slip-up was first spotted by John Paczkowski on Twitter, and you can see the video for yourself here,” 9to5Mac reported on Wednesday.

In the video, the Amazon executive is spotted wearing a single AirPod in his right ear while talking about the Echo Buds and other Alexa-enabled products launched by the retail giant.

 

“We regularly see Apple competitors using Apple products, namely through companies and celebrities tweeting promotions for Android devices using iPhones,” it said.

Amazon’s Echo Buds offer five hours of battery life, touch controls and noise cancellation developed in partnership with Bose.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:47 IST

tags
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Dawood IbrahimS JaishankarPune rainsMaharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEOnePlus 7TMoney Laundering CaseBard of Blood ReviewLaal KaptaanWorld Tourism DayPriyanka Chopra
Top News
latest news
India News
tech
don't miss