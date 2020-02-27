Amazon set to enter Indian online food delivery market next month

tech

UberEats made a swift exit from the Indian online food delivery market earlier this month leaving the market to be ruled by the duopoly of Swiggy and Zomato. Now, weeks after Uber sold its food delivery business to Zomato for a 10% stake in the company, a new player is set to enter the Indian online food delivery space: Amazon.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Amazon is set to launch its food delivery service in India. The company is likely to bundle the service with its Prime Now service and it could be made available to the users as soon as in March.

“We believe in innovating on behalf of our customers. As part of this commitment, we are constantly evaluating new areas and opportunities to connect with and serve our customers,” an Amazon spokesperson told the publication.

At the moment, the company is internally testing its food delivery service with select restaurant partners in Bengaluru.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we have been hearing reports about Amazon launching its food delivery service in India. A Reuters report last year stated that Amazon India was working with Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran for launching its food delivery service in India. Separate reports hinted towards Amazon launching its food delivery service in India around Diwali. It remains uncertain what caused the delay at the time. But now, word is that Amazon could launch the service in India within weeks.