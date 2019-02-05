Amazon Shutterbug Fest: Top deals, offers on cameras, accessories and more

Amazon India is hosting its “Shutterbug Fest” sale in India starting today. The three-day sale will witness discounts and offers on cameras and accessories from companies like Fujifilm, Procus, and Nikon.

Overall, buyers can also avail no cost EMI options on HDFC credit cards. For those purchasing products above Rs 10,000, they can use HDFC debit cards for EMI transactions. Here are top offers on the cameras available during the first day of Amazon’s Shutterbug sale.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic is available at a sale price of Rs 10,500. The instant camera is originally priced at Rs 13,990. It comes in two colour options of brown and silver. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic has a 5-inch LCD display, microSD card slot, and weighs 256 grams. It offers 8x optical zoom with 1.8 seconds of maximum and minimum shutter speeds.

Procus Epic 4K 12MP Action Camera

Procus Epic 4K 12MP action camera is available at Rs 8,459 during Amazon’s Shutterbug sale. The action camera supports ultra HD 4K video recording, and burst photos at 30 frames per second. It features an LCD touchscreen and comes with built-in Wi-Fi which can support up to 15 meters. Procus Epic 4K 12MP comes with microSD card up to 64GB.

Nikon D3400 Digital Camera Kit (Black)

Nikon D3400 Digital Camera Kit can be bought at a total price of Rs 38,389. The kit comes with Lens AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm, 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens, and 16GB class 10 SD card. It features a 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor with Full HD (1080p) video recording.

Nikon D750

Nikon D750’s price comes down from Rs 178,950 to Rs 138,239 during the Amazon sale. Nikon D750 features a 24.3-megapixel sensor with EXPEED 4 image-processing engine. It supports Full HD (1080p) video recording, has an LCD screen and built-in Wi-Fi.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 17:08 IST