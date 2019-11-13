e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Amazon tech deals: Discounts and offers on GoPro Hero 8, 7th gen iPad, Powerbeats Pro

Amazon India’s ‘Best of Tech’ deals for today features deals and discounts on GoPro Hero 8, 7th gen iPad and more.

tech Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon best tech deals.
Amazon best tech deals.(Amazon India)
         

Amazon India has deals and offers on products across different categories regularly. Today Amazon has a list of deals on gadgets like laptop, headphones and cameras under its ‘Best of Tech’ deal.

Amazon India’s Best of Tech deal offers discounts on products and offers like no cost EMI options and exchange deals. Under today’s top tech deals these four products are highlighted – GoPro Hero 8, Asus ZenBook Duo, Powerbeats Pro and 7th gen Apple iPad. Here’s what you can get on these products on Amazon India.

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are available at Rs 20,999 after a discount from its retail price of Rs 21,500. With this product, consumers can avail no cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,012 per month. Only the black variant of the Powerbeats Pro is available on Amazon India.

GoPro Hero 8 Black

GoPro Hero 8 Black also gets a small discount bringing its price down to Rs 36,000 from Rs 36,500. This product is also available with no cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,695 per month. GoPro Hero 8 action camera features a 12-megapixel sensor.

Apple iPad 7th gen

Apple iPad featuring a 10.2-inch display with Wi-Fi is available at Rs 29,900. There isn’t any price discount on the iPad but consumers can avail exchange offers up to Rs 7,450. It also comes with no cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,408 per month.

Asus ZenBook Duo

Asus ZenBook Duo with dual screens is available at a discounted price of Rs 88,890 which can be availed through exchange offers. Consumers can also avail no cost EMI options on the Asus ZenBook Duo starting at Rs 4,184 per month. At present there is only one piece of ZenBook Duo available on Amazon India.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

